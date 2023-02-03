Jane Fonda explains how her past eating disorder impacted her life

Jane Fonda has recently opened up on the “lonely years” she had spent due to eating disorder.



During latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Jane revealed how her bulimia had become a “terrible addiction” throughout her career.

“In my 20s I was starting to be a movie actor. I suffered from bulimia very, very bad. I led a secret life,” said the 85-year-old.

Jane continued, “I was very, very unhappy. I assumed I wouldn’t live past 30… I didn’t go out. I didn’t hardly date ’cause I was unhappy and I had this eating disorder.”

“And then I was also making movies that I didn’t very much like,” remarked the iconic actress.

Jane explained how her eating disorder gradually took over “every aspect of her life”.

“It harms the way you look. You end up looking tired. It becomes impossible to have an authentic relationship when you’re doing this secretly,” she noted.

Jane mentioned, “Your day becomes organised around getting food and then eating it, which requires that you’re by yourself and that no one knows what you’re doing.”

“It’s a very lonely thing. And you’re addicted. If you put any food in you, you want to get rid of it,” stated the 80 for Brady star.

Jane disclosed that when she entered her 40s, she began to feel “worse and worse”.

‘I thought if I keep on like this, I’m going to die,” commented the actress.

The Barbarella star realised that it’s important for her life to stop this disorder.

“It was really hard. But the fact is, the more distance you can put between you and the last binge, then the better it is. It becomes easier and easier,” she asserted.

Jane pointed out that she eventually recovered after getting into “right medication”.

“A lot of the cause of it was anxiety-driven, and Prozac helped me deal with anxiety. And then, gradually, I just stopped doing it,” she added.