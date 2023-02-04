Paramount casts Tosin Cole, Michael Gandolfini, Nadine Marshall, James Norton and more in Bob Marley biopic

 
Paramount's biopic on Bob Marley has confirmed Tosin Cole, Michael Gandolfini, Nadine Marshall, James Norton and Anthony Welsh to star.

The biopic will be released on January 12, 2024 in theaters.

Kingsley Ben-Adir has already been slated to lead the biopic and play the legendary reggae star, with Lashana Lynch playing his wife Rita.

According to Deadline, Reinaldo Marcus Green, known for King Richard, is steering the movie as the director.

Robert Teitel, Rita, Ziggy and Cedella Marley, are serving as the producers. Green and Zach Baylin are providing the script.

Bob Marley is said to have transformed the landscape of music with reggae. The musician, who died in 1981 of cancer at the young age of 36, is celebrated with his songs like Get Up, Stand Up, One Love, No Woman, No Cry, Could You Be Loved, Buffalo Soldier, Jammin’ and Redemption Song.

