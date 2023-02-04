 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry says ‘flying’ made him ‘grounded’ on 25th birthday

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon marking an important milestone in his life.

Recalling his 25th birthday, the Duke of Sussex reveals how he was excited to take a step forward and shape his life in the forthcoming years.

He writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “At twenty-five you take a concrete step forward…or else begin to slide backwards. I was ready to move forward. I felt, in many ways, that I’d been bag-flying for years.”

“I decided to mark this milestone birthday with a trip. Botswana again. The whole gang was there, and in between cake and cocktails they said how different I seemed—again. I had seemed older, harder, after my first combat tour. But now, they said, I seemed more…grounded,” Harry added.

Elsewhere in the book, Harry explains his deep connection with Africa, noting how it helped him heal after the death of Princess Diana.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William will respect his father's decision if Harry is invited to coronation: report

Prince William will respect his father's decision if Harry is invited to coronation: report

King Charles, Prince William leave Harry frustrated by offering no apology

King Charles, Prince William leave Harry frustrated by offering no apology

Prince William, Kate Middleton do not want kids screaming at home: 'Off limits'

Prince William, Kate Middleton do not want kids screaming at home: 'Off limits'
Trevor Noah drops hint of a major surprise Grammys Performance by a 'Favorite' female artist

Trevor Noah drops hint of a major surprise Grammys Performance by a 'Favorite' female artist
Prince Harry recalls apologising to his Pakistani friend: 'I'm not a racist'

Prince Harry recalls apologising to his Pakistani friend: 'I'm not a racist'
Prince Harry talks about moment Dodi Al-Fayed father ‘won him over’

Prince Harry talks about moment Dodi Al-Fayed father ‘won him over’
Paramount casts Tosin Cole, Michael Gandolfini, Nadine Marshall, James Norton and more in Bob Marley biopic

Paramount casts Tosin Cole, Michael Gandolfini, Nadine Marshall, James Norton and more in Bob Marley biopic
Prince William got reporters in splits over Prince Harry ‘snoring’ stories

Prince William got reporters in splits over Prince Harry ‘snoring’ stories
Prince Harry thought calling friend ‘Paki’ was ‘harmless’: ‘It was like Aussie’

Prince Harry thought calling friend ‘Paki’ was ‘harmless’: ‘It was like Aussie’
Nick Carter rejects sexual assault accusations in his countersuit

Nick Carter rejects sexual assault accusations in his countersuit
Reese Witherspoon’s surprising revelation about parking Denzel Washington’s Porsche

Reese Witherspoon’s surprising revelation about parking Denzel Washington’s Porsche
Marvel to publish a fictional memoir from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel to publish a fictional memoir from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania