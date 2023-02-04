Kate Middleton, Prince William's growing popularity could spell disaster for King Charles III?

Kate Middleton, Prince William are still more popular than King Charles III in the UK and the US.



Kate Middleton has emerged as the most popular royal in the US, with a net approval rating of +26, with her husband Prince William’s popularity stood at +21.



As per reports, Meghan’s net approval rating in the US currently stands at -13, while Prince Harry is at -7. King Charles' wife Camilla has a net approval rating of -8, as per the Redfield & Wilton survey of 2,000 US voters was carried out a week after the release of Meghan’s husband Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

The princess of Wales took all the attention away from the new monarch at the Buckingham Palace state banquet. She stole the show as she wore a gorgeous white dress and Lover's Knot tiara, which was a wedding gift to Princess Diana.



A royal commentator has noticed the Britain's new king is facing the same situation he did with Princess Diana due to Prince William's wife Kate's charismatic personality that forces cameras to turn towards her at every big event.

Previously, when Kate travelled to the late Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk with Prince William on September 15, 2022, with pictures of the royal couple showing them interacting with mourning crowds, who welcomed them lovingly.

Their reception at Sandringham drew comparisons with King Charles’ blunders just days into his reign, with royal expert Daniela Elser saying that they could mean that his popularity could very well be ‘eclipsed’ by William and his wife, the future King and Queen.

Elser said: “It’s only one week into the job he (Charles) has waited more than 50 years to do and he has already managed to have not one but two tanties caught on video.”

She added: "If ever there was a moment that should make Charles choke on his afternoon fruitcake, it’s this… Charles’ time to shine might have arrived, but if these new images of William and Kate are anything to go by, he could well find himself on the precipice of being eclipsed.”

Kate, William are now more popular in the US than Meghan even as Harry made explosive claims against them in Spare, according to a recent poll by Newsweek has revealed.



Royal fans have expressed their wish to see William and his wife Kate as the King and Queen respectively instead of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. As the palace announced the plans of King Charles coronation in May, fans turned to social media to express their feelings.