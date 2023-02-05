Pamela Anderson’s ex Kelly Slater reacts to Netflix’s ‘Pamela, A Love Story’

An ex of Pamela Anderson’s is looking forward to Netflix documentary called, Pamela, A Love Story.

Kelly Slater, the 11-time World Surf League champion, 50, congratulated his former Baywatch co-star and her family this week on the premiere of her Netflix documentary, via Page Six.

“Congrats to you guys. Look forward to watching,” he commented with a smiley face on photos from the premiere posted by Anderson’s son Brandon Lee.

Slater, 50, and Anderson, 55, met on the set of Baywatch in 1992 when he played the character Jimmy Slade for 23 episodes, via Page Six.

“He was my big love actually,” she said in the documentary about Slater. “He was such a sweetheart to me and so good to me.”

In one candid confession from the film, Anderson admitted that she was still dating Slater during her 1995 whirlwind courtship with Lee, now 60, when they got hitched four days after meeting. The bride's first call was to her new ex.

"I was dating Kelly Slater at the time, and I was supposed to go see him in Florida and meet his family,” she recalled. “My first phone call was to him to tell him I was married. He’s like, ‘What?!’ That was horrible’.”

She then dished on their unconventional relationship. “We were together between lots of boyfriends and lots of girlfriends for him too, but it wasn’t just me.”

She continued, “You couldn’t get your hands around him. But you don’t own anybody. Nobody owns anybody, and you just let them be who they are. Sometimes it’s better not with you.”