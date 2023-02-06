 
entertainment
Monday Feb 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Why did Prince Harry's 'older woman' Sasha Walpole reveal her identity?

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Why did Prince Harrys older woman Sasha Walpole reveal her identity?

Sasha Walpole, 40, has claimed she was the older woman who took Prince Harry's virginity.

She revealed this in an interview with a British newspaper days after Prince Harry released his book Spare.

In his tell-all book, Harry also recalled how he lost his virginity to an older woman, without naming anyone.

Sasha shared the details of the alleged encounter with Duke of Sussex and said she kept Harry's secret for years but he did not bother to warn her before mentioning it.

While royal fans are criticizing the Duke after Sasha's interview, Harry and Meghan's supporters are targeting the woman for speaking to the media.

Taking aim at Sasha, a Sussexes supporter said, "I had absolutely no idea who took Prince Harry’s virginity after reading Spare. Now, the woman in question is talking to the media and good luck to her if it’s paying well, but saying that Prince Harry has invaded her privacy in a hypocritical manner is a bit of a bloody stretch."

Royal expert Marlene Koenig jumped in and answered the question, saying, "She was about to be outed so she made the decision apparently to take control of her story."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William to cooperate with King Charles who wants Harry to return says expert

Prince William to cooperate with King Charles who wants Harry to return says expert

Kate Middleton hires new aide to improve her image after Harry and Meghan's attacks?

Kate Middleton hires new aide to improve her image after Harry and Meghan's attacks?
Royal expert defends Prince Harry for calling Sasha Walpole older woman

Royal expert defends Prince Harry for calling Sasha Walpole older woman

Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'crazy about one another'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'crazy about one another'
Prince Harry won't drop his royal title

Prince Harry won't drop his royal title
Will Beyonce finally win top honor of best album at Grammys?

Will Beyonce finally win top honor of best album at Grammys?
Gina Rodriguez is taking bets on whether her baby will arrive first or her new show

Gina Rodriguez is taking bets on whether her baby will arrive first or her new show
Joey Lawrence says brother Matthew Lawrence's girlfriend Rozonda

Joey Lawrence says brother Matthew Lawrence's girlfriend Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas is 'cool as hell'
Smokey Robinson shares secrets to his decades of success

Smokey Robinson shares secrets to his decades of success
Hugh Jackman regrets not being careful when signing films after finding fame

Hugh Jackman regrets not being careful when signing films after finding fame
Howard Gordon reveals why people are obsessed with crime shows

Howard Gordon reveals why people are obsessed with crime shows
Lee Jong Suk gains praise by showing a cute gesture toward girlfriend IU: Find out

Lee Jong Suk gains praise by showing a cute gesture toward girlfriend IU: Find out