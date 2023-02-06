Royal expert defends Prince Harry for calling Sasha Walpole older woman

 
Royal expert Marlene Koenig has defended Prince Harry for calling Sasha Walpole an older woman he lost his virginity to.

The Duke of Sussex was mocked by his critics and royal fans for calling Sasha, a young girl, an older woman in his book.

Prince Harry did not name anyone in his book when he shared the details of encounter with Sasha.

Marlene Koenig said, "She was 19 years old, three years older than Harry, which makes her an older woman she wasn’t a younger woman and she was a legal adult, so yes, she was older. He is correct on that fact."

Sasha opened up about her intimate encounter with Prince Harry in an interview with a British newspaper.

The mother of two has drawn criticism from hundreds of Harry and Meghan's supporters online.

A large number of monarchists, however, attacked Harry for what they say insulting the woman.


