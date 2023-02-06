Taylor Swift turns peace broker between Grammy photographers and publicist

Taylor Swift has just managed to broker peace on the Grammy red carpet after a photographer and a publicist got into a spat about standing too close to the stars.

The star walked the red carpet in a midnight-blue two piece set and managed to broker peace in her glam ensemble.

With a smile on her face, she told the publicist, “Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine.”

The issue arose when her publicist, Tree Paine was fixing her skirt.

Shortly after Swift hosed down the situation, one photographer could even be heard saying, “Thank you for calming us down!”

Check it out Below:



