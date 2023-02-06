Grammys has no place for Kanye West?

One of the most-time Grammy winner Kanye West has now lost his seat at the award show amid anti-Semitic backlash.



According to Variety, the disgraced rapper is not nominated for any category. Still, his name does appear on several credits for songwriter The-Dream, who is nominated in the Best Songwriter category this year.



However, the Donda hitmaker reportedly will not share the award even if I Luv Your Girl singer wins.

Moreover, the bigwigs of the music industry are typically invited to the esteemed night, regardless of their nominations.

But the Grammy winner will not avail of this courtesy, as confirmed by the award show's executive producer Ben Winston.

"You do not need to worry about that," Winston said on recent episodes of The Town podcast.

Further, the Recording Academy announcement of an ode to 50 years of hip-hop music with several A-list artists performers sans The Life of Pablo singer at this Grammys also confirmed the doubt of many about award show snub to the 45-year-old.

Previously, West had a row with labels Universal and Sony to retrieve his music rights; the protest rapper posted shocking footage of himself urinating on a Grammy Award in 2020.



Ye boasted 24 Grammys, equalling Jay-Z, and showed the trophy inside the toilet bowl.

'Trust me... I WON'T STOP,' West captioned.

Once-celebrated musician, West popularity nosedived, and several endorsements dumped the rapper after he repeated antisemitic remarks on several occasions, including singing praise for Hitler.

"I see good things about Hitler … Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."