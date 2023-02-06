Jeremy Renner begins physical therapy process after near-fatal snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner is recovering after surviving a near-fatal snowplow accident. The Marvel actor has shared a latest health update with fans on his social media account.

Renner took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday and shared that he has been continuing on the comeback trail after breaking more than 30 bones in the accident on New Year’s Day near Lake Tahoe in Nevada.

The Mayor of Kingstown actor, 52, posted a picture of his physical therapy process as he continues to recover from the disastrous incident.

Renner shared the image of resistance bands with the caption, “Physical therapy Sunday” and added a folded hands emoticon.

The Avengers actor has been continuing his recovery at his Los Angeles home after the January 1 incident, in which officials in Nevada said that he injured his chest when he was struck by a seven-ton Pistenbully snow as he tried to assist his nephew in moving their car.

Moreover, Renner has continued to interact with fans and promote his new projects including Paramount Plus series Mayor of Kingstown as well as his upcoming Disney+ series Rennervations.