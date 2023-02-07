 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry says Diana had 'forbidden' his 'snipping as baby'

Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Prince Harry is opening up about the media intrusion in his biology

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the father-of-two notes how the press made extensive comments about his manhood ever since a young age.

He says: “My penis was a matter of public record, and indeed some public curiosity. The press had written about it extensively. There were countless stories in books, and papers (even The New York Times) about Willy and me not being circumcised.”

He added: “Mummy had forbidden it, they all said, and while it’s absolutely true that the chance of getting penile frostbite is much greater if you’re not circumcised, all the stories were false. I was snipped as a baby.”

This comes as Harry discussed his frostbitten todger as Prince William’s wedding.

