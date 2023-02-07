Aespa’s Karina admits having insomnia; here's how the star deals with it

Karina from SM Entertainment’s Aespa recently spoke about her struggles with insomnia

Karina from SM Entertainment’s Aespa recently spoke about her struggles with insomnia and how it’s been her biggest worry these days. While doing an interview with Elle Korea, the young performers were asked to guess facts about each other.

When it was Karina's turn, her bandmate Winter immediately answered that Karina had been dealing with a lack of sleep.

Insomnia is one of the more common sleep disorders, where people have a hard time falling asleep or struggle to get a good night’s sleep. This can have a multitude of side effects including high blood pressure, depression and lower quality of performance in everyday tasks.

The idol then went on to recommend the popular 4-7-8 technique, saying that if she wants to fall asleep right away, that is something she enjoys doing. “There’s this ‘478 breathing’ that I do. You need to do it with your body totally relaxed. Breathe in 4 times. Hold it for 7 seconds, and breathe out for 8 seconds. Do this until you fall asleep.”

The girl group is known for their sci-fi concept that is quite new to the world of K-pop, and have been travelling all over the world for their work. One of their most notable appearances was at the UN's High-Level Political Forum and their performance at Coachella.