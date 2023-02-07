 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
Ashton Kutcher sets record straight about ‘awkward’ photos with Reese Witherspoon

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Ashton Kutcher has finally addressed his viral “awkward” red carpet photos with Reese Witherspoon.

The No Strings Attached star made headlines for some very awkward red carpet pictures with his Your Place Or Mine co-star Witherspoon.

The duo, busy promoting their new Netflix movie, appeared to look uncomfortable standing next to each other.

Kutcher, in an interview, revealed that it was his wife Mila Kunis that notified him to the fact that the pictures had been given the “meme” treatment.

“I did not see it,” he said of the response Chicks in the Office podcast, while rolling his eyes.

“My wife called me. She texted Reese and I together and said, ‘Guys, you gotta, like... act like you like each other.”

Explaining the situation as the media would have reported, Kutcher said, “Here’s the thing: if I put my arm around her, and was like all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her. Like, the rumour would be that I’m having an affair with her.”

“If I stand next to her and put my hands in my pockets, so there’s no chance that that could be the rumour, the rumour is we don’t like each other,” said the actor.

“Reese and I are really good friends, we’re really close. I don’t have to defend that,” he continued.

Kutcher also explained that he’s “hard of hearing”, he finds promotional photocalls overwhelming.

“I can’t hear very well, ‘cause i’m hard of hearing in on ear and can only hear out of the other, I don’t know who’s calling my name, but I know there’s a lot of people yelling, ‘Reese! Ashton! Over here!’

“If you’re gonna tell me, in that entire 20-minute period, at one point you’re not gonna have an awkward face on, then you’re better than I am and I’m cool with that.”

Your Place or Mine will be available to stream on Netflix from February 10.

