Security forces gun down 12 TTP terrorists in Lakki Marwat

Security forces Tuesday night gunned down 12 terrorists in an operation in Lakki Marwat, the police said.

The terrorists belonged to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and had killed six policemen in an attack in December 2022, the police said.

The police added that the terrorists were headed to Tank to carry out an attack. According to the police, arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists' possession. The process of identifying the terrorists is underway, police officials stated.

Moreover, all the policemen taking part in the operation remained unhurt in the armed encounter with the terrorists.

Two killed in North Waziristan

Earlier on Friday, two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire in the Esham area of North Waziristan District, said the military’s media wing.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. It added that the militants were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

“The incident re-vindicates Pakistan Army’s resolve to have zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirms its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence,” said the ISPR.

Last week, a terrorist was gunned down during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the same district of North Waziristan.

The operation was conducted in the Mir Ali area, according to ISPR. When the security forces approached the terrorists, they retaliated.

In response, an intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists. After killing the terrorist, the forces also recovered weapons and ammunition.

"The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and [the] killing of innocent citizens," the military's media wing added.