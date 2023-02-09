Anwar Maqsood's wife Imrana Maqsood launches book 'Doosri Mulakaat'

 
Imrana Maqsood's first book 'Uljhey Suljhey Anwar' was based on writer Anwar Maqsood's life

Anwar Maqsood’s wife Imrana Maqsood has launched her second book named Doosri Mulakaat in Karachi among her close friends and family.

Actor Yasir Hussain shared a reel that had a glimpse of the book launch ceremony; featuring Imrana and Anwar.

The video also featured a bunch of other celebrities including; President Arts Council Karachi Ahmed Shah, Shahid Rassam, Rasikh Ismail Khan, Alia Imam. The writer’s son, who is also a renowned singer, Bilal Maqsood was also present at the launch event.

The novelists, in the video can be seen, reading a few chapters from the book for the audience. Meanwhile, guests present at the small scale event can be seen posing for pictures with the book.

As per the caption written on Hussain’s post, Doosri Mulakaat has some compiled memories of the writer and a few dramas of her husband. 

“Doosri Mulakaat @imranamaqsood (immo ji) ki aik aur kitaab. Is kitab mein Immo Ji ki kuch yaden hain Aur Anwer sahab k kuch dramy. PS. Fakhar k baat the hai k is kitaab main thora as main bhi hun.”

In 2016, Imrana Maqsood launched her first book Uljhey Suljhey Anwar based on her husband Anwar Maqsood’s life.

