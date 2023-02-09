 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Last Of Us' Kathleen actor responds to body-shaming Tweet against her

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

The Last Of Us Kathleen actor responds to body-shaming Tweet against her
'The Last Of Us' Kathleen actor responds to body-shaming Tweet against her

The Last of Us actor, Melanie Lynskey who played Kathleen has responded back at body-shaming tweet against her on Twitter after her debut in show's episode 4.

Lynskey, 48, finally broke the silence on body shaming and responded back to a mean tweet againts her from an online user.

The Last of Us' Kathleen has been facing toxic social media comments and body-shaming since debuting in the series.

Lynskey turned to Twitter to finally put and end to the ongoing criticism on her body type, saying that what she might lack in muscles, as the requirement of her role in the series is to be smart.

Unfortunately, this also isn't the first time the Yellowjackets star has had to endure body-shaming in her career.

The Emmy-nominated Yellowjackets star made her debut in The Last of Us episode 4 as Kathleen, who is the leader of the Hunters that Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) encounter when they get trapped in Kansas City.

The Last of Us has released four episodes so far, all of which have garnered huge amount of with praises.

More From Entertainment:

Drake gets new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Museum in London

Drake gets new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Museum in London

'Batgirl was really great': Brendan Fraser

'Batgirl was really great': Brendan Fraser

‘Money Heist’ spinoff series ‘Berlin’ gets 2023 release date on Netflix

‘Money Heist’ spinoff series ‘Berlin’ gets 2023 release date on Netflix
Kaley Cuoco talks perks of filming upcoming HBO show during her pregnancy

Kaley Cuoco talks perks of filming upcoming HBO show during her pregnancy
Elizabeth Banks 'really wanted' to helmed 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Elizabeth Banks 'really wanted' to helmed 'Thor: Ragnarok'
Harry Styles ‘pursuing’ Jennifer Aniston ‘relentlessly’: ‘He's very serious about her’

Harry Styles ‘pursuing’ Jennifer Aniston ‘relentlessly’: ‘He's very serious about her’
Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston announce ‘The Morning Show’ season 3 wrap

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston announce ‘The Morning Show’ season 3 wrap

Kate Winslet recalls Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘magnetic’ energy filming ‘Titanic’

Kate Winslet recalls Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘magnetic’ energy filming ‘Titanic’
Prince Harry, Prince William reunion at King Charles’ coronation ‘rife with problems’

Prince Harry, Prince William reunion at King Charles’ coronation ‘rife with problems’
Kate Middleton will ‘never, ever make nice’ with Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton will ‘never, ever make nice’ with Meghan Markle