'The Last Of Us' Kathleen actor responds to body-shaming Tweet against her

The Last of Us actor, Melanie Lynskey who played Kathleen has responded back at body-shaming tweet against her on Twitter after her debut in show's episode 4.

Lynskey, 48, finally broke the silence on body shaming and responded back to a mean tweet againts her from an online user.

Lynskey turned to Twitter to finally put and end to the ongoing criticism on her body type, saying that what she might lack in muscles, as the requirement of her role in the series is to be smart.

Unfortunately, this also isn't the first time the Yellowjackets star has had to endure body-shaming in her career.

The Emmy-nominated Yellowjackets star made her debut in The Last of Us episode 4 as Kathleen, who is the leader of the Hunters that Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) encounter when they get trapped in Kansas City.

The Last of Us has released four episodes so far, all of which have garnered huge amount of with praises.