Brendan Fraser recalls auditioning for 'Superman': 'I’m not a one-trick pony'

The Mummy movies famed actor Brendan Fraser recalled auditioning for an action film Superman: Flyby in early 2000s, that never happened.

In his recent appearance at The Howard Stern Show, Fraser recalled his long ago audition for J.J. Abrams’ proposed film Superman: Flyby, which never went into production.

"Everyone in town was reading for Superman. They were testing six or seven guys in 2002 or 2003," said Fraser.

"Of course it’s a life-changing, amazing opportunity, but I had to reconcile with, ‘Okay, say you do get the job to be the Man of Steel. It’s going to be chipped on your gravestone." He added.

He further continued "Are you okay with that? You will forevermore be known as the Man of Steel.’ There was a sort of Faustian bargain that went into [the] feeling, and I think inherently I didn’t want to be known for only one thing, because I prided myself on diversity my whole professional life. I’m not a one-trick pony."

His doubt that he had for the movie, showed up during his audition as well.

The Whale actor went on to express disappointment over losing the chance to join the blockbuster series.

Though he admitted that the reason he didn't get the part "had to do with shenanigans and studio politics, and, probably, inherently, in my screen test. I think that's why you test — they could kind of see I was only there like 98 percent instead."