 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 09 2023
Hasnain Lehri meets fatal car accident in Italy

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Pakistan’s famous model Hasnain Lehri recently escaped a fatal car accident in Amalfi Coast, Italy.

The model shared the shocking news through his instagram story. According to the Hasnain, the impact of the accident was so severe that it could have taken his life, but he survived miraculously. He also thanked the Almighty for saving his life.

“I Thank Allah for saving my life. The impact of the accident was soo bad, it happened at highest point of Amalfi Coast, I thought surely it would claim my life but miraculously and thankfully. I am here today to tell you how lucky I am. Alhamdulillah for everything.”

Lehri is one of the top models of the Fashion industry of Pakistan. The latter is known to be the top choices of all fashion brands; may it be local or international.

Hasnain Lehri is the only model in the country who has won five Lux Style Awards. 

