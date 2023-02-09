 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Bakhtawar Ahmed
|
FQFarheen Qureshi

‘Huey Tum Ajnabi’ director Kamran Shahid claims film is not based on any ‘political agenda’

By
Bakhtawar Ahmed
|
FQFarheen Qureshi

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

‘Huey Tum Ajnabi’ director Kamran Shahid claims film is not based on any ‘political agenda’
‘Huey Tum Ajnabi’ director Kamran Shahid claims film is not based on any ‘political agenda’

The trailer of the much-anticipated feature film Huey Tum Ajnabi, starring Mikaal Zulfiqar and Sadia Khan, has been launched in cinemas nationwide.

Renowned TV anchor and writer Kamran Shahid has directed the upcoming film, which is set in the background of the 1971 war. The film will hit theatres on Eid-ul-Fitr this year.

Speaking to Geo news in an exclusive interview, the film’s director said, “Writing the script was very challenging for me.”

He went on to add, “No one wanted to touch this subject in Pakistan as you know the topic is quite controversial.”

“Even though it's more of a romantic movie than a political one, people were not ready to get their hands on this genre so I decided to direct a movie on 1971 war,” he continued.

Kamran also noted that many local movies are either comedy or rom-coms and added, “it is very rare that you see filmmakers exploring other areas.”

“Including romance in 1971 war was very challenging for me,” he added.

Kamran credited his interest in history to the idea of making Huey Tum Ajnabi. However, he further added, “People are the best judges and they will decide about the future of the movie.”

Huey Tum Ajnabi cast also includes veteran actors Sohail Ahmed, Mehmood Aslam, Shafqat Cheema, Samina Pirzada, as well as Ayesha Umer, Shamoon Abbasi, Alyy Khan and the legendary Shahid in pivotal roles.

More From Showbiz:

Ronnie Screwvala says, 'Pathaan will never be able to break Dangal's records'

Ronnie Screwvala says, 'Pathaan will never be able to break Dangal's records'
Javed Akhtar reveals living with strong, independent woman isn't for weak

Javed Akhtar reveals living with strong, independent woman isn't for weak

Gul-E-Rana opens up about horrific mob attack happened on Monday

Gul-E-Rana opens up about horrific mob attack happened on Monday

Hasnain Lehri meets fatal car accident in Italy

Hasnain Lehri meets fatal car accident in Italy
Priyanka Chopra shares 'snowy montage' of her 'loved ones': Take a look

Priyanka Chopra shares 'snowy montage' of her 'loved ones': Take a look
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes FIRST film to shoot a scene at 'Burj Khalifa Boulevard'

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes FIRST film to shoot a scene at 'Burj Khalifa Boulevard'
Prabhas's team quashes engagement rumours with Kriti Sanon

Prabhas's team quashes engagement rumours with Kriti Sanon
Anwar Maqsood's wife Imrana Maqsood launches book 'Doosri Mulakaat'

Anwar Maqsood's wife Imrana Maqsood launches book 'Doosri Mulakaat'
Sanam Jung carries the timeless classic attire 'saree' in the perfect way possible

Sanam Jung carries the timeless classic attire 'saree' in the perfect way possible
Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere in France

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere in France
Juhi Chawla flaunts her traditional outfit she wore at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding

Juhi Chawla flaunts her traditional outfit she wore at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani twin in red traditional attire in Delhi

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani twin in red traditional attire in Delhi