‘Huey Tum Ajnabi’ director Kamran Shahid claims film is not based on any ‘political agenda’

The trailer of the much-anticipated feature film Huey Tum Ajnabi, starring Mikaal Zulfiqar and Sadia Khan, has been launched in cinemas nationwide.

Renowned TV anchor and writer Kamran Shahid has directed the upcoming film, which is set in the background of the 1971 war. The film will hit theatres on Eid-ul-Fitr this year.

Speaking to Geo news in an exclusive interview, the film’s director said, “Writing the script was very challenging for me.”

He went on to add, “No one wanted to touch this subject in Pakistan as you know the topic is quite controversial.”

“Even though it's more of a romantic movie than a political one, people were not ready to get their hands on this genre so I decided to direct a movie on 1971 war,” he continued.

Kamran also noted that many local movies are either comedy or rom-coms and added, “it is very rare that you see filmmakers exploring other areas.”

“Including romance in 1971 war was very challenging for me,” he added.

Kamran credited his interest in history to the idea of making Huey Tum Ajnabi. However, he further added, “People are the best judges and they will decide about the future of the movie.”

Huey Tum Ajnabi cast also includes veteran actors Sohail Ahmed, Mehmood Aslam, Shafqat Cheema, Samina Pirzada, as well as Ayesha Umer, Shamoon Abbasi, Alyy Khan and the legendary Shahid in pivotal roles.