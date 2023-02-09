Paul Rudd reveals Jeremy Renner is ‘doing well’ amid recovery after snowplow accident

Paul Rudd has shared an update on his friend and Marvel co-star Jeremy Renner following the latter's near-fatal snowplow accident on New Year’s Eve.

Rudd, 53, revealed he spoke with Renner, 52, on Monday, the same day as the Los Angeles premiere for his new movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

"I talked to him yesterday; he's doing all right," Rudd said on Tuesday. "He's doing well. He's the best guy and he's awesome."

Renner was crushed by a snowplow when he was towing his nephew’s vehicle after it got stuck in the snow.

The Mayor of Kingstown actor suffered life-threatening injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery. He was in the hospital for 14 days after he returned home, where he is still recovering from 30-plus broken bones and undergoing physical therapy.