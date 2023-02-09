 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Paul Rudd reveals Jeremy Renner is ‘doing well’ amid recovery after snowplow accident

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Paul Rudd reveals Jeremy Renner is ‘doing well’ amid recovery after snowplow accident
Paul Rudd reveals Jeremy Renner is ‘doing well’ amid recovery after snowplow accident

Paul Rudd has shared an update on his friend and Marvel co-star Jeremy Renner following the latter's near-fatal snowplow accident on New Year’s Eve.

Rudd, 53, revealed he spoke with Renner, 52, on Monday, the same day as the Los Angeles premiere for his new movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

"I talked to him yesterday; he's doing all right," Rudd said on Tuesday. "He's doing well. He's the best guy and he's awesome."

Rudd, who has starred opposite Renner in a number of MCU films, including 2016's Captain America: Civil War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame, added, “He’s the best guy and he’s awesome.”

Renner was crushed by a snowplow when he was towing his nephew’s vehicle after it got stuck in the snow.

The Mayor of Kingstown actor suffered life-threatening injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery. He was in the hospital for 14 days after he returned home, where he is still recovering from 30-plus broken bones and undergoing physical therapy.

More From Entertainment:

Park So Dam, Seo In Guk set to star in new K-drama

Park So Dam, Seo In Guk set to star in new K-drama
Prince Harry should’ve married ‘aristocratic lady’ instead of Meghan: Former butler

Prince Harry should’ve married ‘aristocratic lady’ instead of Meghan: Former butler
Girl group New Jeans’ song 'OMG' makes it to Billboard Hot 100

Girl group New Jeans’ song 'OMG' makes it to Billboard Hot 100
Netflix 'You' Love actor shares reaction after watching season 3: 'This is crazy'

Netflix 'You' Love actor shares reaction after watching season 3: 'This is crazy'
Netflix 'You' showrunner hints at a ‘genuinely different’ Joe in season 4

Netflix 'You' showrunner hints at a ‘genuinely different’ Joe in season 4
Brad Pitt looks dapper in black leather jacket as he joins George Clooney on ‘Wolves’ set

Brad Pitt looks dapper in black leather jacket as he joins George Clooney on ‘Wolves’ set
South Korean actor Yoo Ah In’s company speaks about Propofol use allegations

South Korean actor Yoo Ah In’s company speaks about Propofol use allegations
Prince Harry's field lover gives smart advice to Meghan's hubby

Prince Harry's field lover gives smart advice to Meghan's hubby
Prince William needs 'time to calm down' after Prince Harry painted him 'unsympathetic'

Prince William needs 'time to calm down' after Prince Harry painted him 'unsympathetic'
Hailey and Justin Bieber treat fans with fun snaps from Hawaiian vacation

Hailey and Justin Bieber treat fans with fun snaps from Hawaiian vacation
Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders spotted with his mother, sister in LA

Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders spotted with his mother, sister in LA
Gisele Bündchen was ‘real rock’ for Tom Brady during second retirement, source

Gisele Bündchen was ‘real rock’ for Tom Brady during second retirement, source