Amy Robach wins good deal from ABC than T.J. Holmes?

ABC News severance paycheck to former anchor Amy Robach is heavier than her colleague-turned-lover T.J. Holmes.



According to Page Six, the insides spill the beans that specific settlement details are under wraps; however, "Amy's been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.]."

The blonde journalist came on board in 2012, and Holmes joined the network in 2014.

Robach was a multi-tasker who does double duty, including as a GMA3 host and working on news magazine 20/20, a role source told us she "worked really hard to get."

The second insider snitched, "it's likely that the duo just got paid what they would have been owed for the remainder of their contracts and little if anything, more. But they said, "It's possible they could have gotten paid slightly more to sign an NDA — and to keep the peace."

The anchors were reportedly satisfied with their settlement from the network. However, insiders close to the situation question the fiasco: "Was it worth it?"

Meanwhile, an insider confirmed that the lovebirds are now "back in New York, laying low" after celebrating in Los Angeles.