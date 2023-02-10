 
entertainment
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Amy Robach wins good deal from ABC than T.J. Holmes?

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Amy Robach wins good deal from ABC than T.J. Holmes?

ABC News severance paycheck to former anchor Amy Robach is heavier than her colleague-turned-lover T.J. Holmes.

According to Page Six, the insides spill the beans that specific settlement details are under wraps; however, "Amy's been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.]."

The blonde journalist came on board in 2012, and Holmes joined the network in 2014.

Robach was a multi-tasker who does double duty, including as a GMA3 host and working on news magazine 20/20, a role source told us she "worked really hard to get."

The second insider snitched, "it's likely that the duo just got paid what they would have been owed for the remainder of their contracts and little if anything, more. But they said, "It's possible they could have gotten paid slightly more to sign an NDA — and to keep the peace."

The anchors were reportedly satisfied with their settlement from the network. However, insiders close to the situation question the fiasco: "Was it worth it?"

Meanwhile, an insider confirmed that the lovebirds are now "back in New York, laying low" after celebrating in Los Angeles.

More From Entertainment:

Shania Twain says she was worried not to sing again after Lyme disease diagnosis

Shania Twain says she was worried not to sing again after Lyme disease diagnosis
Elizabeth Banks reveals she’s never done drugs

Elizabeth Banks reveals she’s never done drugs
THIS Kanye West wild theory SHOCKS internet

THIS Kanye West wild theory SHOCKS internet
John Legend says he looks after his newborn to give wife Chrissy Teigen a ‘break’

John Legend says he looks after his newborn to give wife Chrissy Teigen a ‘break’
Lea Michele addresses rumour that she cannot read

Lea Michele addresses rumour that she cannot read
Magic Mike 3 director speaks up on Thandine Newton and Channing Tatum row report

Magic Mike 3 director speaks up on Thandine Newton and Channing Tatum row report
Back with a bang: NMIXX announces Expérgo with first teaser

Back with a bang: NMIXX announces Expérgo with first teaser
Paul Rudd reveals Jeremy Renner is ‘doing well’ amid recovery after snowplow accident

Paul Rudd reveals Jeremy Renner is ‘doing well’ amid recovery after snowplow accident
YG founder finally returns as head producer after acquittal from lawsuit

YG founder finally returns as head producer after acquittal from lawsuit
YG Entertainment launches Baby Monster’s official SNS channels

YG Entertainment launches Baby Monster’s official SNS channels
Park So Dam, Seo In Guk set to star in new K-drama

Park So Dam, Seo In Guk set to star in new K-drama