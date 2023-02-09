Patti LaBelle says she is ready to date again after divorce

Patti LaBelle revealed in a recent interview that she is ready to date again at the of 78 years after getting a divorce from her 32-year marriage with Armstead Edwards, as reported by Fox News.

Patti shared that she was married to a wonderful man for 32 years but now she needs to find happiness for herself which is why she is stepping back into the dating game.

When asked if she is ready to date again, Patti said, "Well, sort of, kind of… I was married for 32 years to a wonderful man, and we’re still friends, good friends… I think in life I have to find happiness for myself other than back in the day with him, which was wonderful."

She further added that she also has a person in her mind, "But I’m too good to be solo. I really do have a nice person in my mind…but that’s my personal business."

Patti LaBelle was married to Armstead Edwards for more than three decades and the couple divorced in 2003.