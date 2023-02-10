Vanessa Hudgens confirms engagement to Cole Tucker as she shows off her ring

Vanessa Hudgens finally broke her silence on rumours that she is engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Cole Tucker.

Taking to Instagram, The Princess Switch star dropped snaps with her fiancé while showing off her gorgeous sparking diamond.

"YES. We couldn't be happier,” she captioned the snaps a week after it was reported that she has said yes to Tucker.

In the first image, the actor and the baseball player could be seen hugging each other while Hudgens showed off the ring as they were both dressed in black.

Hudgens shared a close up look of her emerald-cut engagement ring with the Eiffel tower in the background.



This comes just days after Hudgens dropped a loved-up post for Tucker on her Instagram account featuring them dancing at a wedding.

"I’ll stop the world and melt with you... @cotuck,” she captioned the post.

Revealing how her romance with Tucker began, Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight in 2021 that she met him via Zoom.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes,” The Princess Switch star said. “Zoom, you've got to love it.”

“He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am,” she added. “I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life.”

“I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more.”