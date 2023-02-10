 
entertainment
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

TXT’s Soobin reveals longtime promise to his old teacher

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Soobin recently spoke a promise that he made to his homeroom teacher
Soobin recently spoke a promise that he made to his homeroom teacher

K-pop group TXT’s Soobin recently spoke a promise that he made to his homeroom teacher before music debut. The group recently sat down for an interview with Weverse Magazine, speaking about their personal lives, what goes on behind the scenes as well as their current promotions for their latest comeback.

The release of Soobin’s interview came after Yeonjun, where the idol gave some insight into his life before debut. He spoke about his struggles to finish his pre-debut training while still being in school and how a certain adult helped him manage it all.

“My high school was strict so it was hard to leave early, but my home room teacher was really considerate and helped me out a lot with homework and cleaning. He also told the other teachers, ‘Go easy on Soobin,’ a lot."

In response to the teacher’s help, Soobin made a promise to him. “I was so thankful that I told him, ‘If I debut and things turn out well, I’ll come back and make you proud. So you can brag to the kids in your class, too.’”

It’s safe to say things did turn out well for the performer, with TXT being one of the most successful groups of Fourth Generation, both globally and locally, “So I go visit every year, but this year he said he’s retiring. I really wanted to go back there as a superstar but it hasn’t quite happened yet (laughs) but he said this would be the last chance so I went and said hi to his students, too.”

