 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Kiara Advani's brother Mishaal Advani shares glimpse of his performance from Sangeet

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Kiara Advani feels ‘loved’ as brother Mishaal Advani sings at sangeet ceremony
Kiara Advani feels ‘loved’ as brother Mishaal Advani sings at sangeet ceremony

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on Tuesday. Kiara's brother, Mishaal Advani showered his love on newly weds through a special performance for sangeet ceremony.


Mishaal prepared a special performance for the big night. He was dressed in all black, designed by Manish Malhotra. He took to his Instagram to share the glimpses of performance. He wrote in the caption, “Teri Aankhon Se Yaad Aya Meri Baaton Mein Pyaar.”

Sidharth and Kiara chose to keep their wedding an intimate affair where only limited number of friends and family were invited. Celebrities such as Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor and others graced the event with their presence and blessings. 

More From Showbiz:

Shehnaaz Gill asks Shahid Kapoor if he asked for 'more lines' than Vijay Sethupati

Shehnaaz Gill asks Shahid Kapoor if he asked for 'more lines' than Vijay Sethupati
‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ song from Ranbir Kapoor starrer TJMM out now

‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ song from Ranbir Kapoor starrer TJMM out now
Hansika Motwani addresses being painted as ‘homewrecker’

Hansika Motwani addresses being painted as ‘homewrecker’

Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput share looks from #SidKiara wedding

Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput share looks from #SidKiara wedding

Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi's 'Tere Bin' earns top spot on YouTube

Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi's 'Tere Bin' earns top spot on YouTube
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor dating director Sharan Sharma?

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor dating director Sharan Sharma?
Kiara Advani drops first exclusive video of her dreamy wedding

Kiara Advani drops first exclusive video of her dreamy wedding
Poet Amjad Islam Amjad passes away in Lahore

Poet Amjad Islam Amjad passes away in Lahore
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani pens 'Thank-you' note for wedding guests

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani pens 'Thank-you' note for wedding guests
'Pathaan' director reacts to 'boycott trend', says 'It was annoying'

'Pathaan' director reacts to 'boycott trend', says 'It was annoying'
Kajol finally responds to trolls who question her fair skin

Kajol finally responds to trolls who question her fair skin

Kartik Aaryan's 'Character Dheela 2.0': Salman Khan praises the actor

Kartik Aaryan's 'Character Dheela 2.0': Salman Khan praises the actor