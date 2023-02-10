Kiara Advani's brother Mishaal Advani shares glimpse of his performance from Sangeet

Kiara Advani feels ‘loved’ as brother Mishaal Advani sings at sangeet ceremony

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on Tuesday. Kiara's brother, Mishaal Advani showered his love on newly weds through a special performance for sangeet ceremony.





Mishaal prepared a special performance for the big night. He was dressed in all black, designed by Manish Malhotra. He took to his Instagram to share the glimpses of performance. He wrote in the caption, “Teri Aankhon Se Yaad Aya Meri Baaton Mein Pyaar.”

Sidharth and Kiara chose to keep their wedding an intimate affair where only limited number of friends and family were invited. Celebrities such as Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor and others graced the event with their presence and blessings.