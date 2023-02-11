Amy Robach wins 'heavier paycheck' than T.J. Holmes: Revealed

ABC's severance package to Amy Robach was heavier than T.J. Holmes's due to the former neat track record and long association with the network.

According to the Us Weekly, the 50-year-old was given "a better severance package" due to her history with the network.



The blonde journalist served the studio longer and had a bigger contract. Morever, she also hosted on GMA3 and 20/20," the source added.

"They got paid what they would have been owed for the remainder of their contracts."

Former GMA3 anchors received "a little more" in addition to what was in their contract "to keep the peace, so to speak," the insider revealed.

However, due to past indiscretions, the 45-year-old received a trimmed severance package compared to her beau, per reports.

"T.J.'s had other infidelities, and she hasn't, but the network didn't hold it against her," the insider spill the beans.

Meanwhile, the former CNN denied any affair amid his ABC career, despite several reports on the contrary.

"During the investigation, he never admitted to other affairs and never talked about other women. He just did not admit to having any affairs," the source told the outlet.

Nonetheless, ABC reportedly tried to cut the severance package of Robach by bringing up allegations of unprofessionalism.

Per TMZ, the network brought up issues in negotiations that the anchor violated ABC policy by possessing alcohol in her dressing room.

However, a source confided to Page Six that they were sealed, and Robach didn't take them to the office.

"That's how ridiculous that has gotten. In media, you get sent bottles [as gifts], and the bottles in her room were sealed."

"Everything they are bringing up is so minor, having to do with Amy."

"They are using any excuse," the insider added.