Legendary artist and showman Zia Mohyeddin passes away at 92

Known as a legend in his lifetime, famed thespian Zia Mohyeddin breathed his last in Karachi at 92, reported Geo News.



Earlier, sources from National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) had said Mohyeddin had been admitted to the intensive-care unit of a hospital.

Mohyeddin, the founder and chief executive of the NAPA, was elevated as its president emeritus last year.

Known for his excellent compering, broadcasting, poetry and prose recitation and acting and theatre direction, the late British-Pakistani had mentored hundreds of students.



Born in Faisalabad on June 20, 1931, Mohyeddin graduated from Government College, Lahore. He later studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London and on his return to Pakistan, he produced, directed, and acted in numerous plays.

In 1962, he played a memorable role in the movie Lawrence of Arabia with director David Lean, followed by Behold the Pale Horse in 1964 with director Fred Zinnemann, and later in Immaculate Conception in 1992 with director Jamil Dehlavi.

While the late actor was known for his extensive work in British television, his launch as lead in Lollywood’s Mujrim Kaun in 1970 did not end up being successful, despite a good story and soundtrack.

In 1970, he came to Pakistan and presented the now legendary Zia Mohyeddin Show on PTV. Later, he accepted the post of director at the PIA Arts Academy.

In 2005, Mohyeddin set up NAPA in Karachi. In 2012, he was honoured with the Hilal-i-Imtiaz for art.

He is also the author of three books: A Carrot is a Carrot, Theatrics and The God of My Idolatry Memories and Reflections.

The funeral prayers for the late thespian will be offered today at Imambargah Yasrab in Defence Housing Authority, Phase 4 after Zuhr.

Condolences

Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Punjab's caretaker chief minister, along with his family, expressed grief on the sad news of Mohyeddin’s passing. He told Geo News that Mohyeddin was a versatile artist as he sent his heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also sent her heartfelt condolences to the late thespian’s family.



