Monday Feb 13 2023
Yeonjun from TXT speaks about how he changed after Lollapalooza performance

Monday Feb 13, 2023

TXT’s Yeonjun speaks about how he has changed after performing at Lollapalooza in 2022
TXT’s Yeonjun, in his feature with Weverse Magazine, spoke about how he changed after performing at Lollapalooza in 2022. TXT became the first ever K-pop group to perform at Lollapalooza. According to Yeonjun, this allowed him to think about why he originally became an idol.

“It was a valuable time to reflect on why I do this line of work. I got started in this because of how much I love the stage.”

He further brought up how because there were so many restriction in their day to day life, he only ever manages to feel fully free when performing on stage.

“We can’t do everything we want in the course of our everyday lives. There’s so many restrictions. But when it comes to the stage, I can do anything I want. So I think I want to do whatever I want to the fullest no matter what people say.”

The reaction and enthusiasm of the fans at the event also changed the way he approaches songwriting, saying: “In the US they sang and danced in front of us however they wanted without feeling self-conscious. After Lollapalooza, I really thought I just want to be a massive rock star. So I tried writing songs that everyone could dance to and have fun and just enjoy themselves to.”

