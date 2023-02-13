Choi Yena reveals members relationship after disbandment

Former IZ*ONE member Choi Yena discusses the relationship between the ex-bandmates after their disbandment

Former IZ*ONE member Choi Yena discusses the relationship between the ex-bandmates after their disbandment. Though the group disbanded in 2021, fans were concerned whether the members still stayed in touch.

On an episode of Bam House, Yena answered the fans' queries, admitting that some of the ex-members actually had the password to her house. “Of course! My house is where all of them gather. When I am not even in the house, they gather ahead,”

Not only that, according to Yena the other girls come over so often that even her brother doesn't mind them visiting.

During the three years that they were active, IZ*ONE proved themselves to be one of the most successful girl groups of 4th gen. Their popularity led to their fandom, WIZ*ONE raising a whopping $789,000 USD for an initiative by the name of Parallel Universe. The aim of the initiative was to prevent the girl group from disbanding but despite their efforts, the band finished its course in 2021.

Following that, the members went on their separate paths, with some debuting in the same groups like Sakura and Chaewon in Le Sserafim as well as Yujin and Wonyoung in IVE.