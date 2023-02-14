Pakistan reassures all-out support to quake-hit Turkey

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offers condolences to Turkish ambassador to Pakistan over the loss of life and property in the recent earthquake in the country during his visit to the embassy in Islamabad on February 13. — PID

PM conveys his condolence to families of quake victims in Turkey.

“We are proud of having friendship and brotherhood of Pakistan,” says Turkish envoy.

"Any amount of effort won't be enough as loss is beyond imagination," Premier Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that they would spare no effort at all in cooperating with their Turkish brethren in their relief and rehabilitation process.

Talking to the Turkish ambassador to Pakistan during his visit to the embassy, the prime minister expressed solidarity with Turkish brethren and conveyed his deepest condolence to the families of the earthquake victims, Radio Pakistan reported.

He reassured all-out support to Ankara saying that the "government and the people of Pakistan are standing by Turkey in this hour of grief".

The premier said more medical and rescue teams would be sent to Turkey in the coming days along with necessary aid items including tents, blankets and warm clothes.

He stressed the need to create a mechanism for the supply of needed items. Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz lauded Turkey’s help in 2005 earthquake and recent floods in Pakistan.

“Initially we are pushing large chunk of aid through trucks and airlines and also exploring ways to make the supply through trains.”

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property in the devastating earthquake, he said any amount of effort won't be enough as the "loss is beyond imagination".

On the occasion, Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Paçaci, while expressing gratitude to the prime minister, said that Pakistan's "support has eased our grief". “We are proud of having friendship and brotherhood of Pakistan.”

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also accompanied the prime minister during the visit to the Turkish mission.