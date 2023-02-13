Adele’s ‘a living meme’ at the Super Bowl halftime Show

 
Adele’s uninterested expression recently became an instant meme.

The singer asserted that she was there to watch her favourite singer Rihanna’s performance and that’s it.

According to Daily Mail, the Hello hit-maker was seen seated in the VIP section of the stadium in the clip where fans went crazy to see their singer’s iconic behaviour.

In the clip, Adele could be seen donning a pair of huge sunglasses and sipping her drink, before seemingly quieting two men ahead of the Umbrella hit-maker’s performance.

As soon as the clip circulated online, Adele’s fans took to Twitter and shared their thoughts about the singer’s “shushing” video.

One user quipped, “Adele at the Super Bowl only for Rihanna is giving me watching a three-hour movie about Gucci only only for Gaga.”

“Adele is always the main character without even trying,” another tweeted.

Other remarked, “Adele is literally a living meme.”

Someone also wrote, “Adele really said watch me being the most iconic person there.”

“Adele’s new meme unlocked,” added her fan.

