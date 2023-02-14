David Beckham posts adorable throwback snap with wife Victoria on Valentine’s Day

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham are celebrating their long-lasting love with sweet Valentine's Day tributes to each other.

The former English football legend, 47, on Tuesday, took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of the pair enjoying a romantic candle light dinner.

David penned a heartfelt caption alongside their memorable picture and left the internet in awe.



“Happy Valentines to my valentine,” David began. “We Love You @victoriabeckham..” and added red heart emoticons.

The Manchester United player also tagged their children @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven in the caption.

David’s post garnered love and best wishes in no time. The fashion designer, 48, also commented on her husband’s post, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day! I love u all so much too!!! Xx” and added a string of red heart icons.

David and Victoria tied the knot on July 4, 1999.