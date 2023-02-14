Prince Harry’s true feelings about royal retaliation revealed

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is shivering in his boots about royal retaliation, royal expert Angela Levin has claimed.



King Charles, Prince William and other members of the royal family have maintained dignified silence and have not yet returned fire on Prince Harry following his claims in memoir Spare and TV interviews.

According to a report by OK!, royals are fuming and they may strike back in retaliation.

The Radar, per OK magazine, reported the Duke of Sussex is terrified royal family will leak his 'Deepest Secrets' out of revenge after his bombshell memoir.

Citing an insider, the report claims Archie and Lilibet's father is now feeling a bit regretful for spilling so much tea.

Meanwhile, Angela Levin tweeted, “What goes around comes around. Sources say Harry is shivering in his boots about royal retaliation.”

Angela Levin further said, “He must know he's disrespected his father and brother's privacy so no reason to be surprised if and when he is exposed. He should have trod much more carefully.”