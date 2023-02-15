Paul Rudd names these two films as his funniest: Find out

Paul Rudd mentioned two of his funniest films while reflecting back at his career most icnoic role and projects.

The Clueless actor in a video interview for GQ, in which he looked back at the highlights of his career and his iconic characters, confessed about two comedies from his acting career stand as the funniest.

Rudd, 53, also revealed his initial reaction to the script involves him reading it twice.

While talking about his 2004 hit Anchorman the actor revealed that there's another movie in his entire career for which he read the script twice, and according to the actor, it's one of his funniest movies.

"It’s rare to read a script that it’s just so fun to read that you just want to reread for pleasure and certainly with comedies. I did that with 'Wet Hot American Summer' and then I did that again with 'Anchorman'. I thought those were the two funniest scripts."

Rudd got his first big shot in the teen cult classic Clueless in 1995, and his career has seen a steady stream of successful films ever since, including Anchorman, I Love You, Man, and Knocked Up. Rudd's fame skyrocketed with his MCU debut as superhero Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, in 2015.