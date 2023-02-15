Prince Harry advised to use King Charles Coronation to win 'brownie points'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been advised to be good instead of misbehaving at King Charles III' Coronation if they get the invitation to attend the landmark event.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward, in conversation with GB News Dan Wootton, has advised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to regain his reputation following plummeting popularity in United States, something they could only achieve by making a good show of the coronation.

"I also don't think he is going to say anything disrespectful in the months leading up to the ceremony because it doesn't benefit him. Harry is all about him[self]. It will not benefit him any way at all to make a fuss of behave badly," according to Seward.



She also added: "I also think he needs the stardust of this royal event to fall on his shoulders to make his way in America easier. At the moment he's not nearly as popular in America as he was before he published Spare and nor is Meghan.

"Harry needs to look good and I think by behaving himself at the coronation and keeping quiet - a bit like he did at the Jubilee with Meghan - I think that will earn him some brownie points, nothing else will."