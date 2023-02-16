Princess Diana taught world HIV is 'not a curse', 'changed the world' with kindness

Princess Diana changed the world with her humanity, says Prince Harry.



Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex recalls visiting Mildmay Mission Hospital as an ode to his mother.

He pens: "My mother once paid the place a famous visit. She held the hand of a man who was HIV-positive, and thereby changed the world. She proved that HIV wasn’t leprosy, that it wasn’t a curse."

"She proved that the disease didn’t disqualify people from love or dignity. She reminded the world that respect and compassion aren’t gifts, they’re the least we owe each other," Harry noted.