 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Rihanna talks son's relationship with A$AP Rocky: 'obsessed with his father'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Rihanna appeared on the March cover of the British Vogue issue with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and their nine-month-old son.

In the interview for the magazine, the singer, 34, shared that her son favours dad, real name Rakim Mayers, via Page Six.

“I’m literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn,” the Fenty Beauty owner revealed. He is obsessed with his father. And I’m like: ‘Didn’t I give birth to you? What is going on?’”

She further added with a laugh, “Their connection is undeniable. The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it’s a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy. I realised that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father.”

Before Rihanna gave birth, she shared that Rocky was looking forward to having a boy.

“He wanted a boy,” she said. “At first he was open, then he was like, ‘Nah, I want a boy, I’m sure.’ I was just like, ‘Lord, please let this man get what he wants,’” she added, smiling.

Rihanna also noted that becoming parents has made her bond with beau stronger.

“We’re best friends with a baby,” she laughed. “We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”

The Diamonds singer is currently expecting her second baby with the rapper, as she announced the news by debuting her growing baby bump during her Super Bowl performance on Sunday, February 12th, 2023.

