Adele reportedly eager to expand family with beau Rich Paul

Adele is reportedly very eager to expand her family with boyfriend Rich Paul but she does not want her career to suffer.

The Easy on Me singer is said to be working around the clock to make up to her fans for the issues that were created after she cancelled her Las Vegas Residency on the last moment.

Hence, it is near to impossible for her to take a break from singing and focus on her family life with the sports agent, reported Closer Magazine.

"Adele has made no secret of the fact that she wants babies with Rich, but she's feeling said that it hasn't happened yet as her career, and life in general, has got in the way of it all,” the source said.

"She always makes everything in her career look so easy, but the truth is she and her team were really worried about the fallout after cancelling her Vegas dates,” the insider added.

“She's been working around the clock ever since to make it up to her fans and show the world that she's a true professional. But it has meant putting everything on hold with Rich, including baby plans.”

The Grammy winner, who is already a mother to a son Angelo Adkins with ex-husband Simon Konecki, wants her boy to have siblings that does not want huge age gap between them.

"The really sad thing for Adele is that she's desperate for Angelo to have some siblings to play with, but is worried that, by the time she can finally get around to it all, there's going to be too much of an age gap between her son and a new baby,” shared the source.

"Adele is terrified that Angelo will be heading into his teens soon and she had this dream of having all of her children grow up together.

Before concluding, the insider added, “It can be hard not to feel guilty about it, but that's just not the way life has worked out for her."