Suga from BTS explains the original reason for starting his show Suchwita

BTS’ Suga recently revealed the initial purpose behind starting his drinking show Suchwita. When a fan asked whether he has fun on set, he explained:

“At first, the members… It was made to give new media to the members when they made their comeback.”

The show has clearly taken a completely different direction, as Suga has invited a multitude of different idols including Hoshi from Seventeen and Taeyang from Bigbang. As opposed to the original plan for the show, he has hosted only one of his bandmates, RM.

He also admitted that the process of filming has gotten a lot more serious than he had originally planned: “I’m working extremely hard filming “Suchwita.” I started it very lightly but I’m more sincere about it than I thought.”

Besides his booked show, the rapper announced that he will be going on his first ever solo world tour on February 14th. According to a post on Weverse, the tour will be starting from April 26 at the UBS Arena located in Belmont Park, New York. The tour will also include locations like Bangkok, Singapore and Jakarta.