Thursday Feb 16 2023
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky changed son's name several times before settling on a moniker

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Rihanna has revealed that she and her partner A$AP Rocky went through a few names before finding the perfect one.

In her interview with British Vogue, the popstar, 34, who welcomed her first child – baby boy – in May 2022, reflected on her life as a new mom.

Rihanna admitted that she and Rocky changed their son's name several times before settling on a moniker.

Speaking of motherhood, the Diamonds crooner said, “It changed a lot but you’re just at the same constant. You’re of service.”

Rihanna has been tight-lipped about her son’s name since his birth. "Literally that is it. You are joyful when you get the time to shower. You know,” she added.

"I remember in the beginning I used to roll his bassinet into the bathroom and be showering and like wiping the fog off the glass just to peep at him. Those were always my favourite, his little wake-up face, seeing his face change, seeing his colour come in, just all of these changes.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her much-awaited Super Bowl halftime show performance.

