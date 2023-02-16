PSL 2023: Ticket prices halved for Karachi students

As cricket fever grips the country, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, Najam Sethi, said on Thursday that he would instruct the management to slash the prices of tickets for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight matches scheduled in Karachi for students below the age of 18.



The development comes after some students, present at the National Bank Cricket Arena in the port city, appealed to Sethi to reduce the price of tickets.

“We want to watch PSL matches at the stadium but ticket prices don’t allow us to do that. This is why we asked Najam Sethi to make entry free for students,” one of the students, named Mohib Ali, said while talking to Geo News.

“However, he [Sethi] has promised that ticket prices will be halved and for that we are grateful,” he added.

The offer is currently only valid for students in Karachi.

It must be noted that fans can visit pcb.bookme.pk to book their tickets online for the Karachi-leg matches. Physical tickets will also be available to the fans during the course of the tournament from the box offices at the four venues.

Earlier, for the non-Sunday matches in Karachi, ticket prices had been set at Rs2,900 (VIP), Rs1,900 (Premium), Rs950, and Rs650 for First Class and General Enclosures, respectively.

However, for the much-anticipated face-off between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars on Sunday, February 19, ticket prices have been fixed at Rs5,000 for the VIP enclosures, Rs3,000 for the Premium, Rs2,000 in First Class and Rs1,000 in General.

For the final fixture in Karachi on Sunday, February 26, between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans, ticket prices had been set for Rs4,000 (VIP), Rs2,000 (Premium), Rs1,500, and Rs1,000 for First Class and General Enclosures, respectively.

List of matches scheduled in Karachi

Feb 14 — Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi

Feb 16 — Karachi Kings v Islamabad United

Feb 18 — Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators

Feb 19 — Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars

Feb 20 — Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi

Feb 21 — Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars

Feb 23 — Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United

Feb 24 — Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United

Feb 26 — Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans