Angela Bassett weighs in on Austin Butler’s Elvis accent

Elvis star Austin Butler recently making headlines for continuously speaking like Elvis Presley for more than a year.



Now, his fellow Oscar nominee Angela Bassett has recently offered valuable advice to Butler about the accent.

Like Butler who received his first Oscar nomination for Elvis movie, Bassett was also nominated for the first time for playing a singer Tina Tuner in the 1993 movie What’s Love Got to Do With It.

In a new interview with The New Yorker, Bassett, who is nominated this year for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, addressed Butler’s situation.

When asked whether Tina’s character “took over her after filming the movie”.

To this, Bassett responded, “It absolutely did.”

“Tina’s laugh and the way she spoke took over,” admitted the 64-year-old.

However, Bassett continued, “It took over, not as long as Elvis — maybe about four months after.”

“You so lived and breathed and began to see life through their perspective. You had to. They’re a part of you. I think that’s what’s going on with him,” explained the actress.

Bassett shared that Butler had to let go off “Elvis accent” at some point of life.

She noted, “You had to. They’re a part of you. I think that’s what’s going on with him.”

“You have to bid it farewell, and it’s hard to let it go, because you’ve enjoyed it, you survived it, you delivered, and you’re proud of that,” stated the actress.

Bassett mentioned, “You got an opportunity and you hit it out of left field. So, it takes a moment to get back to regular you.”

But you’re different after this moment. Now you’re Austin, who did that great performance,” she added.

Meanwhile, Butler’s voice coach Irene Bartlett pointed out that the actor’s accent is “genuine and it’s not put on”.