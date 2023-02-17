 
entertainment
Friday Feb 17 2023
Web Desk

Netflix 'Outer Banks': Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey wow onlookers in sizzling gowns at season three premiere

Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Netflix series Outer Banks season three premiere night sees Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey beholden onlookers with their glamourous looks.

Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey stunned onlookers with their glamorous outfits at the dazzling premiere night.

According to Daily Mail, Madelyn Cline, who plays the female lead, Sarah Cameron, shimmered in a baby blue dress covered in sparkly blue crystals.

Madison Bailey, who plays Kiara, looked mesmerising in a green metallic dress with sheer black mesh that accentuated her toned body.

Cline got together with her co-star and ex-boyfriend Chase Stokes, who is the male lead in the show.

Cline and Stokes got split in late 2021 after more than a year together.

All ten episodes of the new season of Outer Banks will be available to stream on February 23.

