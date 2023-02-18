Michael B. Jordan says 'anime fights' inspired 'Creed 3'

Creed star Michael B. Jordan revealed several animes, including Dragon Ball Z was the major inspiration behind his upcoming sports drama movie.



Speaking to IGN, the Black Panther star opened up on his inner Goku in his fight with Majors in the movie.

"I would say from the Dragon Ball Z universe, there's a punch... [in] me and Damian's fight, where there's a Dragon Ball Z punch that's in there."

The 36-year-old puts the spotlight on the anime fight inspiration behind the film's fighting sequences and also dished out some of his major anime influences.

"Without nerding out too much... You've seen so many fights throughout the Rocky and Creed franchise, and I really wanted to put my spin on it, you know?

How to make these fights different, and you know, from Hajime no Ippo, to Megalo Box, to Naruto, to My Hero Academia, all of those different anime I watched growing up, there's an inherent spirit to them in how they fight."

The actor added, " Their bonds and relationships and all that good stuff. But it's very similar to the brotherhood and bond we have and his relationship with his family. So I tried to key in on some of those key moments. And yeah, they're in there. They're in a lot of the fights."

Jordan-starrer Creed III will open in theatres on 3 March, 2023.

