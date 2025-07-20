 
Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers were always on edge: Source

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers have called it quits after six years of marriage

July 20, 2025

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers’ relationship had reportedly turned sour a while before they finally decided to call it quits.

As per the latest findings of Daily Mail, things between Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers were not nearly as picture-perfect as they appeared on camera.

According to various insiders, who worked on the short-lived Bravo series, Aaron Phypers had a tendency to act supportive during filming of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, only to flip the script once the cameras stopped rolling.

“There was a lot of passive-aggressive energy,” a tipster tattled. “You could cut tension with a knife sometimes.”

The couple, who starred on the show alongside Denise’s daughters Sami Lola, and Eloise, reportedly spent off-camera time in separate rooms on their phones. This move seemingly signaled that something wasn’t quite right.

A spy even recalled filming after a particularly tense night, “They wouldn’t speak to each other off camera.”

The source also shared, “And if they did, there was always an edge.”

To make things worse, Aaron Phypers once responded to a scene Denise flubbed by shaking his head and muttering “menopause” under his breath.

In conclusion, the source noted that "it was these kinds of belittling moments" that ultimately led to their fall out. 

