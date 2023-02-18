Chris Brown says he’s ‘tired’ of people bringing up violence history with Rihanna

Chris Brown lashed out at social media criticism following his domestic violence history with pop star Rihanna.

The latest backlash sparked after Chloe Bailey's announcement that she had collaborated with Brown, 33, on her single How Does It Feel.

The Under the Influence singer famously dated Riri over a decade ago, during which time it was revealed he assaulted the Umbrella songstress in 2009.

While the shocking events haven’t been forgotten by many, Brown has tried to shift the blame toward other white celebrities that he believed had been given a pass for past domestic abuse claims.

On Friday, Brown responded to a tweet that read, “Let him come out with his own record – so genius, so captivating that it makes us all forget HE BEATS WOMEN. He can’t so he won’t. So what does he do?”

Hitting back on his Instagram Story, he began in his rant, “Obviously you are at a point in your life where either you are very broke or broken… THE FACT you think you have to speak negatively about me makes u look so lame… YOUR LIFE AND CAREER MUST SUCK RIGHT NOW.. minding your business WOULD’VE been best.”

“But I guess you don’t have a business or a real job that makes u financially stable. I feel more embarrassed for you and your actual maturity,” he penned.

On a second post, the Loyal singer made it clear that he wants the past to be left in the past. He further went on to name-check white celebrities who have faced allegations of violence including Sean Pennand his ex-wife Madonna.

Brown also posted a photo of Mel Gibson, Nicolas Cage and Ozzy Osbourne, who was arrested for the attempted murder of wife Sharon in 1989.