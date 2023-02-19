 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 19 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles III to visit Australia to offset anti-monarchy campaign?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

King Charles III to visit Australia to offset anti-monarchy campaign?

King Charles III could visit to visit Sydney to offset the anti-monarchy campaign after actor Hugh Jackman has predicted that the "Australia will ditch British monarchy and become a Republic – inevitable."

The new monarch is being advised that his immediate visit to Australia could help him ease the ongoing tension. However, Dr Cindy McCreery, Australian culture historian, has offered a temporary solution and suggested Britain's new monarch's tour could be just what the country needs.

He added: "I do think that some visits by senior royals like the King and Queen or the heir to the throne, would help."

“We had Champagne… there was no bunting at our house but if my dad could have found it there would have been.”

The X Men star told the BBC this weekend such a move would be “inevitable” and a “natural part of evolution.”

Meanwhile, some royal commentators and historians are also predicting that the leading Commonwealth nation will formally sever ties from the royal family.

Hugh Jackman said that he had “no ill will” to any members of the British royal family, adding that he had met the late Queen Elizabeth on several occasions as well her son, now King Charles. I see and feel a real genuine desire to be of service to the public." 

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Jimin gives an update about Jin’s military service: “stuff like that is hard”

BTS’ Jimin gives an update about Jin’s military service: “stuff like that is hard”
K-pop group Ateez’s San reveals his parents’ love story and fans are swooning

K-pop group Ateez’s San reveals his parents’ love story and fans are swooning

New Jeans’ Haerin expresses disappointment over Music Bank performance

New Jeans’ Haerin expresses disappointment over Music Bank performance
Twice’s Dahyun turns heads at New York Fashion Week: check it out

Twice’s Dahyun turns heads at New York Fashion Week: check it out
Judd Apatow savagely mocks Tom Cruise for height and age, ‘you’re 60, calm down’

Judd Apatow savagely mocks Tom Cruise for height and age, ‘you’re 60, calm down’
Twice’s sub-unit MISAMO set to make Japanese debut in the summer

Twice’s sub-unit MISAMO set to make Japanese debut in the summer
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director reacts to Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise viral moment

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director reacts to Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise viral moment
Kazuha from Le Sserafim mistakes bandmate Yunjin for another idol

Kazuha from Le Sserafim mistakes bandmate Yunjin for another idol
Austin Butler fondly recalls working with Quentin Tarantino, ‘we love making movies!’

Austin Butler fondly recalls working with Quentin Tarantino, ‘we love making movies!’
Berlinale film charts Boris Becker’s career from ‘boom boom’ to bust

Berlinale film charts Boris Becker’s career from ‘boom boom’ to bust
EXO’s Baekhyun’s interaction with Stray Kids goes viral

EXO’s Baekhyun’s interaction with Stray Kids goes viral
Amy Robach 'GMA3' replace taking temporary off

Amy Robach 'GMA3' replace taking temporary off