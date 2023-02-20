Prince Harry is ‘no nice person’: ‘Won’t even hang head in shame’

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry is “no good person” for he forced a disabled woman to endure the accounts of serial humiliations she was made to endure during his school days.



Royal author and commentator Maureen Callahan issued these claims.

Her admissions have come in a new piece for the Daily Mail and they include a clapback by Ms Callahan who believes “Harry isn't a very nice” person.

“You don't mock the physically disabled female teacher at your boarding school for kicks, as Harry did, and get to call yourself nice.”

“You don't double-down and name this poor woman in your memoir, blame her for not being attractive enough to make you 'h****', then recount the serial humiliations you subjected her to without ever expressing an iota of remorse or guilt or shame and get to call yourself nice — let alone a humanitarian and a thought leader in mental health.”

Mental health advocates — these two! It's just amazing,” MS Callahan also added. “No matter how many discrepancies, these two evince nothing, not so much as a blushing cheek or a head hung in shame.”