 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
By
Web Desk

'1923' star Aminah Nieves dishes on details of filming brutal trauma scenes

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

1923 star Aminah Nieves dishes on details of filming brutal trauma scenes
'1923' star Aminah Nieves dishes on details of filming brutal trauma scenes

1923 actor Aminah Nieves dished on details of filming the brutal indigenous trauma scenes of Teonna Rainwater, which is her charater in the Yellowstone prequel series.

In her recent interaction with Deadline, Nieves dished on details about filming brutal scenes at the American Indian boarding schools.

Answering about a question regarding having any fears before taking part in the scenes, the 1923 actor revealed ‘We did five scenes for the audition from the first three episodes. They were heavy, heavy scenes. It was really hard to move through, because you feel everything. I knew it wasn’t just going to be me feeling it.”

She further continued, “I knew that there were gonna be ancestors flowing through me. That’s exactly what happened when I got to set. I felt like sometimes, I wasn’t even in control of my body, you know? It felt like, ‘Aminah, someone else is here.”

“Let them take over for a second.’ I was scared a lot. I wanted to make sure I was honoring every single human, every single family member, my grandparents, my aunties, my mom, my dad and then all of the communities. I’m so happy that I’m here and doing it and being a voice” she added.

1923 is a prequel spinoff to Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone show. In the beginning of the series, Teonna was enrolled at an American Indian boarding school where Catholic nuns pressured her to rid herself of her indigenous culture.

This constant pressure provokes her rebellious side and she starts pushing back against the cruel system, the school's faculty repeatedly beat Teonna into submission.

After reaching a breaking point Teonna kills two of the most vicious nuns and escapes into the night.

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio parties with Maya Jama after Eden Polani dating rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio parties with Maya Jama after Eden Polani dating rumours

Megan Fox hails Sophie Lloyd after ‘hurtful’ Machine Gun Kelly cheating accusations

Megan Fox hails Sophie Lloyd after ‘hurtful’ Machine Gun Kelly cheating accusations
Ed Sheeran performs for sick children at Australian hospital during surprise visit

Ed Sheeran performs for sick children at Australian hospital during surprise visit
Princess Diana’s nieces Amelia and Eliza debut at London Fashion Week runway

Princess Diana’s nieces Amelia and Eliza debut at London Fashion Week runway
Royal Family may ‘seek revenge’ but have ‘more class’ than Prince Harry

Royal Family may ‘seek revenge’ but have ‘more class’ than Prince Harry
Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ enhancement charges dropped

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ enhancement charges dropped
Sweden’s king ‘feeling well’ after surgery

Sweden’s king ‘feeling well’ after surgery
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly need to work on ‘communication’ issue amid breakup rumours

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly need to work on ‘communication’ issue amid breakup rumours

Shawn Mendes talks ‘very difficult’ decision to cancel tour due to mental health

Shawn Mendes talks ‘very difficult’ decision to cancel tour due to mental health
Ian McKellen makes surprise appearance on London Fashion Week runway

Ian McKellen makes surprise appearance on London Fashion Week runway