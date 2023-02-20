Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee and other stars join together for good cause at BAFTA 2023

Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis and Colin Farrell are among the leading celebrities to show solidarity with refugees and displaced people around the globe at the 76th British Academy Film Awards on February 19.



According to Daily Mail, Cate, Jamie and Colin were seen wearing blue ribbons in solidarity with refugees at the event.

Cate, who won Best Actress award for movie Tar, spoke out about the cause, saying, “Whenever I have met refugees – in places such as Lebanon, Jordan or Bangladesh, here in the UK, or back home in Australia – what has struck me has not been their ‘otherness’ but how many things we share in common.”

Jamie, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, stated, “My friend Cate Blanchett is asking people to remind us all in the midst of all the season of shiny things.”

“That of course there are terrible refugee crises going on all over the world everywhere all at once and we need to do our part,” remarked the Freaky Friday star.

Citing the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, the outlet mentioned that there are “89.3 million people were displaced worldwide”.

It is reported that the “blue ribbon” aims to create “awareness” to those individuals who had to leave their homes due to war or natural disaster.