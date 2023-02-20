 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee and other stars join together for good cause at BAFTA 2023

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee and other stars join together for good cause at BAFTA 2023
Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee and other stars join together for good cause at BAFTA 2023

Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis and Colin Farrell are among the leading celebrities to show solidarity with refugees and displaced people around the globe at the 76th British Academy Film Awards on February 19.

According to Daily Mail, Cate, Jamie and Colin were seen wearing blue ribbons in solidarity with refugees at the event.

Cate, who won Best Actress award for movie Tar, spoke out about the cause, saying, “Whenever I have met refugees – in places such as Lebanon, Jordan or Bangladesh, here in the UK, or back home in Australia – what has struck me has not been their ‘otherness’ but how many things we share in common.”

Jamie, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, stated, “My friend Cate Blanchett is asking people to remind us all in the midst of all the season of shiny things.”

“That of course there are terrible refugee crises going on all over the world everywhere all at once and we need to do our part,” remarked the Freaky Friday star.

Citing the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, the outlet mentioned that there are “89.3 million people were displaced worldwide”.

It is reported that the “blue ribbon” aims to create “awareness” to those individuals who had to leave their homes due to war or natural disaster.

More From Entertainment:

Ashley Greene notes motherhood changes her outlook on body image

Ashley Greene notes motherhood changes her outlook on body image
Jenny Slate addresses alleged antisemitism controversy for Everything Everywhere movie

Jenny Slate addresses alleged antisemitism controversy for Everything Everywhere movie
Jenny Slate explains why she stopped playing Missy on Big Mouth

Jenny Slate explains why she stopped playing Missy on Big Mouth
Suki Waterhouse opens up about five-year relationship with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse opens up about five-year relationship with Robert Pattinson
Milo Ventimiglia says he finds his father similar to Jack’s character in This is Us

Milo Ventimiglia says he finds his father similar to Jack’s character in This is Us
Roald Dahl’s children books ‘removed’ ‘offensive words’ like crazy and mad: Here’s why

Roald Dahl’s children books ‘removed’ ‘offensive words’ like crazy and mad: Here’s why
Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle special present on 4th of July

Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle special present on 4th of July
Prince Harry says Meghan Markle ‘CV was dizzying’: ‘All part of plan’

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle ‘CV was dizzying’: ‘All part of plan’
Prince Harry says ‘Queen’s English’ became ‘challenge’ after meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry says ‘Queen’s English’ became ‘challenge’ after meeting Meghan Markle
Prince Harry knew Meghan Markle ‘might leave’ him on first date

Prince Harry knew Meghan Markle ‘might leave’ him on first date
Kelly Osbourne finds ‘new respect’ for working mums following birth of her son: Photo

Kelly Osbourne finds ‘new respect’ for working mums following birth of her son: Photo
Kim Kardashian shares rare photo of new legal courses on social media

Kim Kardashian shares rare photo of new legal courses on social media